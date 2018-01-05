Stavna Ballet presents “Snow White”

RICHMOND, Va – Every January, the Midlothian based Stavna Ballet Dance Studio presents their annual winter program. This year Stavna Ballet brings “Snow White” to the stage. Artistic Director Shannon McConville and some of the dancers from the show joined us in-studio for a special preview. Stavna Ballet is hosting “Sweets with Snow” Saturday, January 7th at their location in Chesterfield and you can enjoy the main attraction, “Snow White” Saturday, January 13 at the University of Richmond at 2pm and 6pm. www.stavnaballet.com