Little girl’s room ‘shot up’ at Southside apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother is recounting a frightening ordeal after she said her young daughter’s bedroom was “shot up” at their Southside apartment complex Thursday night.

Richmond police said they were called to the 5000 block of Snead Road at 11:45 p.m. for a report that someone had fired rounds into an apartment.

The mother, who asked WTVR CBS 6 to refer to her only as Ms. Rodriguez, said bullets entered her daughter’s room.

“My daughter’s room got shot up pretty bad,” Ms. Rodriguez said.

Photos provided by Ms. Rodriguez showed at least four bullet holes in the bedroom door, one in the wall as well as a gaping hole in the window.

There was also a bullet lying on the girl’s pillow.

“If my 5-year-old daughter was laying in her bed last night she would have been shot,” Ms. Rodriguez said.

Police said no one was injured.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, according to police.

