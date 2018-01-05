Smithsonian Zoo sloth, Ms. Chips, dies at 46

WASHINGTON – Ms. Chips, a two-toed sloth at the small mammal house of the Smithsonian Zoo, died overnight on January 2.

She was 46 years old, living well beyond the 15-year median life expectancy of female sloths in human care, WTKR reports.

“Keepers remember her as a sweet sloth who preferred to keep to herself and loved grapes,” the zoo said on Instagram.

Ms. Chips was born at the zoo in 1972 and lived the majority of her life at the small mammal house in an exhibit with other cloths, tamarins and armadillos.

Visitors to the Zoo can still see 31-year-old two-toed sloth Vlad at the Small Mammal House and 9-year-old Howie at Amazonia.