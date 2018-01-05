× Section of Main St. in Richmond closed due to water main break

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple blocks of traffic are closed in downtown Richmond due to a water man break.

The primary water main has been shut down from 700 to 1100 blocks of East Main Street.

There have been multiple water main breaks throughout the Richmond area as the area was hit by arctic blast that moved in behind the departing winter storm. In addition to very cold temperatures, winds will stay strong enough to produce biting wind chills.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through around midday Friday. Wind chills will be near or below zero. A wind chill warning is in effect for the higher elevations in western Virginia, where wind chills could get down to -25°.

Wind chills will get in the teens Friday afternoon, but will go back below zero Friday night through daybreak Saturday.

On Sunday morning, wind speeds will be light, but air temperatures will be near zero in some locations, making it the coldest air of the winter so far.

Developing…