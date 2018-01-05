Roy Moore accuser’s home destroyed in possible arson case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GADSDEN, Ala. – One of the woman who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her lost her home in a fire Wednesday that investigators are treating as a possible case of arson.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said Friday that they are speaking to a person of interest, but added that it appears the blaze is not "in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him."

The fire, which broke out at Tina Johnson's Gadsden home is being investigated by the Etowah County Arson Task Force and investigator's from the sheriff's office.

Johnson accused Moore of groping her while they were in his office in the early 1990s, according to The Associated Press.

"I am devastated, just devastated," Johnson told The Birmingham News. "We have just the clothes on our backs."

No injuries have been reported in the fire, which caught Wednesday morning after Johnson and her husband had gone to work and their grandson to school, according to the paper.

It's still not clear how the fire started.