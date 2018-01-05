× Rescue agencies will deliver free straw to help warm outside pets

RICHMOND, Va. – Gracie’s Guardians, Ring Dog Rescue and Richmond Animal Care and Control have teamed up to deliver free straw to City of Richmond residents who have dogs that typically live outdoors.

Straw deliveries will take place on Friday afternoon and evening and again on Saturday as needed. The organizations also have a limited number of crates available that may be borrowed to help residents keep dogs inside at night.

The animal advocates said that outdoor dogs should be brought in during the night during this current cold front but the straw may be used when dogs are outside periodically during the day time or once the cold spell passes.

Please email graciesguardians@ral.org or call 804-622-4200 and provide your full name, address, the number, age and type of dogs(s) you have.

Another arctic blast moved in behind the departing winter storm. In addition to very cold temperatures, winds will stay strong enough to produce biting wind chills.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through around midday Friday. Wind chills will be near or below zero. A wind chill warning is in effect for the higher elevations in western Virginia, where wind chills could get down to -25°.

Wind chills will get in the teens Friday afternoon, but will go back below zero Friday night through daybreak Saturday.

On Sunday morning, wind speeds will be light, but air temperatures will be near zero in some locations, making it the coldest air of the winter so far.