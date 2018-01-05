Doctor arrested for raping victims at Virginia clinic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia doctor has been arrested and charged with raping victims at his Albemarle County clinic.

Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean, 50, of Keswick, was charged with two felony counts of Rape, two felony counts of Object Sexual Penetration, and one felony count of Forcible Sodomy, according to an Albemarle County Police spokesperson.

“Dean allegedly assaulted victims at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic,” Albemarle County Police Department Public Information Officer Madeline Curott said. “He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.

