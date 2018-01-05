Crews now focusing on these streets in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crews in Henrico County are focusing on neighborhood and subdivision streets Friday afternoon after clearing snow from primary and secondary roads.

"Crews will work to make neighborhood streets passable by using snow plows. In certain areas, including on hills and at curves, crews also may spread mixtures of sodium chloride (rock salt) and magnesium chloride, which promote melting," Henrico County Department of Public Works Director Steven J. Yob said.

However, officials warned that because of the extremely low temps forecast, the chemicals may not be very effective.

Officials said crews and contractors in the county, which maintains its own road system, have been working 24 hours since before the storm started.

“We appreciate our residents remaining patient as we continue working to make our streets passable,” Yob said.

Officials encouraged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and be on the lookout for icy spots in many places through the weekend into Monday.

Officials said total cleanup costs for the county could top $2.5 million by the end of Saturday.

