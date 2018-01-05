× Henrico Schools announce initial Monday snow plan

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools will open for activities this weekend, but classes may not begin on time — or even at all — Monday.

“We are keeping an eye on the weather this weekend. Forecasts indicate that the daytime and overnight temperatures will be significantly below freezing. This means the layer of snow and ice currently covering many neighborhood roads is unlikely to melt and may make bus routes a challenge,” Henrico Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said. “We will keep an eye on neighborhoods and roadways this weekend. We will call and email again on Sunday afternoon with updates about school on Monday.”

School buildings will open for school-sponsored activities and previously scheduled community usage on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Please be aware that in some cases, individual organizers have already made plans to postpone certain activities and events,” Jenks continued. “You should contact your event organizer if you have questions about scheduling. Organizers are making those determinations on a case-by-case basis.”

Henrico Schools, along with most schools in Central Virginia, closed due to snow and ice both Thursday and Friday.