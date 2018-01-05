A berry good Manga mini treat

RICHMOND, Va – Local baking entrepreneur, Jeaketa Manga made a return visit to our LIVE show and whipped up a batch of her homemade raspberry shortbread thumbprint cookies. For more information you can visit http://mangasminitreats.com/

Raspberry Shortbread Thumbprint Cookies

(Makes about 3 ½ dozen cookies)

1 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

½ tsp almond extract

2 cups all purpose flour

1/3 to 1/2 cup of raspberry jam (seedless)

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

½ tsp almond extract

2 to 3 teaspoons of water

Directions:

Cookies:

v In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until its fluffy. Beat in extract; gradually add flour until the dough forms a ball. Cover and refrigerate for an hour.

v Roll into 1 inch balls and put them on your ungreased cookie sheet about an inch apart. Use the end of a spoon handle and make indentations in middle of the cookie and fill with jam.

v Bake at 350 degrees for about 14-18 minutes (until the edges are slightly brown). Put them on wire racks to cool.

v Add additional jam to your cookies if you like this point.

Glaze:

v Combine confectioner’s sugar, extract, and enough water to achieve drizzling consistency.

v Drizzle over the cookies.