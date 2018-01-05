× Postponed – 14th Annual El Juguetazo, “The Three Kings” Event

RICHMOND, Va. —

Postponed to January 13th

El Juguetazo, or the Three Kings event, celebrates its 14th year of providing new toys to children from families in need. The event reaches out to hundreds of families in the Richmond area with simple gifts that keep alive the tradition of Three Kings giving gifts to the Baby Jesus. El Juguetazo is celebrated in many Latino cultures.

Also at the event, family-friendly activities and valuable information will be available by numerous private businesses, nonprofit organizations and service providers.

El Juguetazo scheduled for January 6 has been postponed to Saturday, January 13, from 1-4 p.m. at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield. Registration is not required, open to children up to 14 years old. For more information call the Chesterfield County Multicultural liaison, at 804-796-7085.