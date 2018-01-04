Troopers respond to 900+ crashes, warn slushy roads will refreeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police said troopers have responded to more than 900 crashes across Central Virginia and Hampton Roads after a monster winter storm dumped powdery snow across parts of the state.

Troopers in the Richmond and Chesapeake divisions responded to 902 calls for service, including 356 crashes and 409 disabled/stuck vehicle calls from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday. None of those crashes were fatal and most only involved damage to vehicles without injuries, officials said.

"As temperatures are now on the steady decline and winds are kicking up, State Police are still advising motorists to delay any unnecessary travel into the evening and overnight hours…especially in the Hampton Roads, Tidewater, Eastern Shore, Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Southside Virginia and the Metro-Richmond regions," officials said Thursday afternoon.

Additionally, officials said drifting snow continues to be a "serious hazard" and that slushy roads will refreeze overnight.

As a result, officials said troopers will "extend shifts as necessary to ensure the availability of personnel to continue to respond to incidents."

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes=218

Disabled Vehicles=121

Total VSP emergency calls for service responded to: 429

Just In: Here's a look at the conditions you'll see on I-64 in Hampton Roads right now. Please stay off the roads if you can, but if you must travel, drive slowly and give our plows plenty of room to work. #HRSnow #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/kfzgK7QYdM — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 4, 2018

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=138

Disabled Vehicles 288

Total VSP emergency calls for service responded to: 473

Troopers in Central Virginia were responding to 11 reported crashes and 1 disabled vehicle call as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday while troopers in Hampton Roads were working 3 reported crashes and 12 disabled vehicle calls.

"We want to remind Virginians to please call 511 or go to http://www.511virginia.org for road conditions and not 911 or #77," Virginia State Police officials urged. "We need to keep emergency lines open for emergency calls."

Officials continued to urge Virginians to delay travel, but said that if you must venture out, take these precautions: