Trash truck flips over guardrail on Route 150 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash after a trash truck overturned over the guardrail on Route 150 in Chesterfield County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash Thursday at approximately 3:07 p.m. Police said the crash happened on Route 150, south of Hopkins Road.

“The Troopers preliminary investigation reveals that a white van (unknown driver) cut across from the right lane into the center lane directly in front of the trash truck forcing the driver of the trash truck to hit his breaks,” said a state police spokesperson. “The slick conditions caused the truck to spin out into the jersey wall and then off road right over the guardrail.”

The driver of the trash truck was not injured in the crash. There were no reported injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Cleanup is still underway as of 5:40 p.m.