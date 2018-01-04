The ALS Association
RICHMOND, Va. – Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, also commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord. Tremetris Harrell, director of programs and operations for the DC/MD/VA/ ALS Association shared about the chapter’s ‘Blend’ event. The Richmond Blend ALS event is Thursday, January 18 at the Boathouse at Rocketts Landing. Cheryl Miller will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening. For more information visit http://www.ALSinfo.org