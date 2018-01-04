Single-digit temperatures return overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter weather advisory continues for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula until 6 p.m. Thursday. Snow will decrease there over the next couple of hours, but an additional inch is possible near the coast.

Elsewhere, clouds will decrease this afternoon.

It will be cold and windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s to the lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s. Wind gusts will be over 30 mph at times. Even without snow falling, there will be blowing and drifting snow.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the single digits and teens. It will stay breezy, producing wind chills near or below zero into daybreak on Friday.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

Warmer weather will return early next week, and some showers are possible Monday.