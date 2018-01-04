× 3 tractor-trailers, a U-Haul and two cars crash on 295

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three tractor-trailers, a U-Haul truck, and two passengers vehicles crashed during Thursday morning’s snowfall on Interstate 295 in Chester.

“Troopers are on scene with two separated multi-vehicle crashes involving three Tractor Trailers, a U haul, and two passenger vehicles at southbound Interstate 295 at the 15 mile marker that occurred approximately 8:40 a.m. in Chesterfield County,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill. “Preliminary investigation reveals the first crash involved the U haul and the two passenger vehicles. The second crash involved the three tractor trailers and the same U haul truck from the first crash. One of the tractor trailers jackknifed blocking all lanes of travel.”

One driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

“All lanes remain closed,” VDOT spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said at 9:50 a.m. “Traffic is now being diverted to Exit 15 (E. Hundred Rd./Rt. 10). Continue to expect delays.”

The preliminary investigation indicated snowy roadway conditions were a contributing factor for the crash, police said.