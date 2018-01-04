× Jack Brown’s Burger owners plan second Richmond eatery

RICHMOND, Va. — The group behind a popular burger joint is preparing to double up on the Richmond market, reported RichmondBizSense.com.

Mike Sabin and Aaron Ludwig, founders of Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, are planning a Shockoe Bottom location for their other restaurant brand – Billy Jack’s Shack.

Billy Jack’s will fill 5,000 square feet at 1409 E. Cary St., space left vacant about a year ago with the closure of Torero Tapas Bar & Grill and Ibiza Night Club.

It’s the second Billy Jack’s for Sabin and Ludwig, who launched the concept in 2011 in Harrisonburg. The group also owns several Jack Brown’s locations throughout Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama, including a spot in the West End on Grove Avenue.

Jason Owenby, Billy Jack’s director of operations, said the group is targeting a late spring opening in Shockoe, where it will look to hire 30 to 40 employees.

Owenby said the decision to choose Richmond for Billy Jack’s first venture out of Harrisonburg was fueled by the area’s concentration of James Madison University alumni.

“There is a sizable JMU base in Richmond,” Owenby said. “It’s a group that is familiar with what we do, and we think they are going to be excited about us bringing this out of Harrisonburg and into Richmond.”

