Goodwill worker inspires those who gave him a chance

RICHMOND, Va. — When it comes to attention to detail no one tops Irvin Ingram.

The computer technician at Goodwill’s E-Cycle store, on Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond, relishes his job inspecting keyboards, computers, and monitors.

“When we get donated monitors I’m the one who tests them,” Irvin said.

Irvin works on dozens of computers during his six-hour shift Monday through Friday.

Security is paramount to Irvin as he wipes clean personal information from used hard drives before resale.

Irvin landed his position through Goodwill’s Work Adjustment Training. It is a program which lends employment support to those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I don’t think I would be this successful at any other place to tell you the truth. Yeah,” he said.

For Irvin holding down a long-term job was next to impossible.

“I’ve been with Goodwill for 12 years and that is the longest I’ve been with a job,” Irvin said.

His consistent paycheck has led to an apartment and an opportunity to help his mom.

“They help me any way they can. It is a really nice place,” Irvin said.

Colleagues call Irvin an inspiration.

“Creating a better quality of life for him means creating a better quality of life for the people he loves, so that is important to us as well,” Goodwill’s Operations Manager Stephanie Porter-Lopez said.

Goodwill District Manager Andrew Hardymon said Irvin’s dedication and dependability were second to none.

“It takes a lot of patience to do what he does so he has to be very thorough,” Andrew said. “He lifts up because of his attitude and excitement to come to work every day. And that is the type of worker you want around.”

The 33-year-old man’s love of electronics has served him well.

“He definitely sets the tone for the whole department and whole company,” Irvin’s Employment Specialist Stephanie Siepinski said.

Irvin is working toward his degree in computer programming at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College. One day he eventually wants to own a video game company. Irvin Ingram said his goals are in sight thanks to the people who gave him a chance.

“It keeps me motivated,” Irvin said. “It is my most favorite job in the whole world. Yes. It is.”