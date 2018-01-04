Big Herm is Back!
RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Caterer Big Herm Baskerville is back to share his recipe for his sticky honey walnut shrimp. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond. For more information , visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com/517
Big Herm’s Sticky Honey Walnut Shrimp
Ingredients:
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 cup broccoli florets (frozen or fresh) 1 tablespoon oil Sauce 1 teaspoon garlic, minced ½ teaspoon ginger, minced 4 tablespoons honey 3 tablespoons soy sauce
½ cup walnuts, chopped
Directions:
Combine all the sauce ingredients in small bowl. Marinate the shrimp with half of the sauce over night.
Place broccoli florets in a small pot and steam for 5-7 mins. Heat a heavy duty skillet to high heat.
Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan then add shrimp.
Sautee on both sides about 1-2 mins per side. Place broccoli in, drizzle with remaining sauce Mix well and cook 1-2 more mins.
Serve with rice.