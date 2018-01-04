75-year-old man dies in snow plow accident

HAMPTON , Va. – A man has died after an accident with a snow plow Thursday.

Around 12:30 p.m., Hampton Police Communications received a 911 call in about an industrial accident that had just happened in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

When officers got there they found Barry Hale, a 75-year-old Hampton man, suffering from a possible work-related injury, WTKR reports.

Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and took Hale to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, a hired private contractor, was working to clear snow from business parking lots located in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue. At some point during the snow removal, the Hale and the snow plow came in contact, resulting in life-threatening injuries to the victim.

Hampton Police conducted a preliminary investigation and at this time the incident does not appear criminal in nature.

As a result, the State Department of Labor will be conducting the follow up investigation and any further questions or inquiries should be directed to them, police said.