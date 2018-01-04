× 17th Anniversary performance of The Legend of The Poinsettia

RICHMOND, Va. —

17th Anniversary performance of The Legend of The Poinsettia

A Dance theatre production based on the Mexican legend of a young girl who discovers the true spirit of giving. The production features international flamenco guest artist, Antonio Hidalgo Paz, Artistic Director, Ana Ines King as the parents of Little Maria and pioneer of dance in Virginia, Frances Wessells as Abuelita and the Latin Ballet Dancers.

The Production plays through Sunday, January 7, 2018 – Friday, 7:30 PM, Saturday 3:00 & 7:30 PM and Sunday 3:00 PM at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. For more information on the Legend of the poinsettia and the Latin Ballet of Virginia visit https://www.latinballet.com/.