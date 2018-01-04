RICHMOND, Va. – Sweet Leanne Fletcher, baker extraordinaire, visits our kitchen to make homemade coconut bars.

Sweet Leanne’s Coconut Bars

Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter, melt

½ tsp vanilla ¼ cup light brown sugar 2 cups graham cracker crumbs 1 cup dark chocolate chips 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut ¾ cup pecans, chopped 1 ⅔ cups sweetened condensed milkDirections:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Crush graham the crackers.

Stir in brown sugar into the graham crackers; set aside. Put butter into an 8 x 8 baking pan.

Add in vanilla. Spread the graham cracker and brown sugar mixture over the melted butter. In layers, alternate the chocolate chips, coconut and the pecans.

Evenly pour the sweetened condensed milk over the top.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the coconut is lightly browned.