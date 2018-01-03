The best ways to keep your heating costs down during extreme cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The frigidly cold temperatures Central Virginia has seen this week cause home heating systems to work in overdrive, and that can mean higher power bills. Experts say there are several parts of a heating system that any homeowner can check and fix to make their system run more energy efficiently.

Chris Digirolamo, HVAC Service Manager for Michael and Sons, took WTVR CBS 6 on a tour of an eastern Henrico home to point out those spots.

"In the winter, I think the filter is number one," he said. "Airflow causes it to pull more amperes when it's running. Meter spins harder, costs you more money. It's the one thing you can do very easily."

Digirolamo said the air filter in your furnace should be changed at least once a month during the winter.

If you turn the temperature on your thermostat up and down, Digirolamo said it is a mistake. Changing temperatures outside causes your system to work harder to warm your home than if you kept the temperature consistent.

"People say, 'What temperature; what temperature?' It's generally where you like it because houses are different," Digirolamo said.

If you see light shining under a door or around the outside of a window, you need to install weather stripping. No house can be sealed 100 percent, according to Digirolamo, but the HVAC expert said you need to get as close as possible.

"Every percentage is money coming out of your pocket," he said.

Dominion Energy said there are multiple steps homeowners can take to save energy during the winter months.