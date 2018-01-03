Virginia governor issues state of emergency as massive winter storm looms

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency ahead of the massive winter storm that will impact parts of Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“The bitter cold that continues to plague the Commonwealth will be joined by a potentially significant winter storm which will blast Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, Eastern Shore and other areas of Eastern Virginia with snowfall and blizzard-like conditions in some communities.” McAuliffe said. “With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for the travel disruptions, power outages and other threats to health and safety that could arise during this significant weather event.”

The declaration comes at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) urged drivers to closely monitor forecasts because of the potential for quickly changing road conditions.

We are watching the progress of the impending winter storm and monitoring the situation closely. Please be careful and make sure you are aware of the forecast for your area. Take necessary precautions, stay safe and stay warm! pic.twitter.com/hfNphd4wGz — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) January 3, 2018

Officials said VDOT crews are on standby and ready to respond to potentially slippery conditions.

Drivers should closely monitor forecasts and road conditions overnight and into early morning

“Crews are pre-treating some interstates and major primary routes, which will help prevent snow from bonding with the pavement,” officials said. “Drivers are reminded that ice and snow can still produce hazardous driving conditions, even when roads are treated.”

Conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight and into the early morning as forecast winds could also reduce visibility.

“Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution the next couple of days, particularly on bridges, overpasses, curves, hills and ramps, as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing,” officials warned.

