Suspect in Mosby Court murder considered armed and dangerous

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection to Tuesday morning’s homicide in Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood.

Devrick Raquan Gail, 29, of Richmond is wanted in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Davon R. Daniels in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

Police say Gail, also known as “Quan”, is known to frequent the area where the shooting took place.

He is described as a black male, 5’ 06” tall, 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He also has a tattooed portrait of Jesus on his left shoulder in addition to multiple tattoos on his arms and face.

Police is warning the public not to approach Gail or make your presence known to him. A reward of up to $1,000 is available to whomever provides a tip that leads to his capture.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Daniels death would be the first homicide of the year investigated by Richmond Police.