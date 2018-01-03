New Utah lawmaker shaves city’s logo into her hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah - A Utah mom and politician is turning heads because of what is on the back of hers.

Councilwoman Tali Bruce showed off a new haircut - with the city's logo shaved into her hair - after taking the oath of office in Cottonwood Heights Tuesday. “Politician in the front, party in the back, “ she told KSTU.

“I’m a little bit different,” said Councilwoman Bruce, “I hope to let the citizens know that I’m not just your average run of the mill politician.”

Councilwoman Bruce took the oath of office along with Councilwoman Christine Mikell, and newly appointed Mayor Mike Peterson Tuesday night. The former councilmen became Cottonwood Heights second Mayor ever.

“It’s amazing the emotion that comes up,” he said.

But all eyes were on Bruce, including Mayor Peterson’s.

“That’s actually pretty impressive,” the Mayor said. “She’s strong, she’s decisive she’s opinionated, and we welcome that.”