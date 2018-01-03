Former NFL player opens Midlothian trampoline park

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Another trampoline park is jumping into the Richmond market.

Launch Trampoline Park, a national chain founded in 2012 by former NFL player Ty Law, has signed a lease at 10901 Hull Street Road in the Victorian Square Shopping Center in Midlothian.

Richmond will be Launch’s 26th location in the U.S. and its second in Virginia.

It will occupy 30,000 square feet in the shopping center and boast 15,000 square feet of jumping area, as well as basketball hoops, dodgeball courts, foam pits, a café and arcade.

Local franchisees and couple RodRick and LaShawanda Moore said they’re in the permitting process with hopes of opening this spring.

In addition to general admission, the Moores said, Launch will host team-building trips, school fundraisers, birthday parties and other events.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.