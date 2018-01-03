Hip hues that’ll take you into 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The “It” colors of 2018 have been picked. If you're looking to update your home to be on trend for 2018, look no further than the "Colors of the Year" as proclaimed by the Pantone Color Institute and leading paint companies.

"Colors of the Year" Picks :

Pantone - Ultraviolet

Benjamin Moore - Caliente

Glidden - Deep Onyx

Sherwin Williams - Oceanside

{THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}