Police: 70-year-old man murdered Virginia school teacher

NORFOLK, Va. — Police arrested and charged a 70-year-old Utah man with the New Year’s Eve’s murder of Oceanair Elementary School teacher Caroline Hendrix.

Edward Shaw, of Sevier, Utah, has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The charges stem from the deadly shooting along the 300 block of Virginian Drive in Norfolk.

The preliminary investigation revealed Shaw fatally shot Hendrix around 8 p.m. on December 31.

During the incident, Shaw was shot by an acquaintance of Hendrix who was attempting to come to her aid, police said.

When first responders arrived, Hendrix was found sitting inside her vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital and however died shortly after arrival.

Hendrix’s acquaintance was still on scene, unharmed, when police arrived, investigators said.

Around 9 p.m., Chesapeake Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot, parked in the 600 block of Happy Acres Road, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sergeant Michelle Anaya.

The man, later identified as Shaw, told police that he pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 64 and was shot near the Deep Creek exit, mile marker 296.

Shaw was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Anaya said.

State Police then contacted Norfolk Police and both investigated the possible connection with the incidents.

As a result of the collaboration, Shaw was charged with Hendrix’s murder.

State Police have found no evidence to support the allegation of a road rage shooting incident on the interstate.

Upon his release from the hospital, Shaw will be transported to Norfolk City Jail where he will be held without bond.

As this is an ongoing investigation, detectives have not released any other details surrounding this deadly shooting.