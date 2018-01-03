Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Mechanicsville Turnpike crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico County.

Police said around 8:30 p.m., Henrico Police and responders were called to the 3300 Block of Mechanicsville Tnpk. just north Harvie Road for a bicyclist that had been struck by a vehicle.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the male victim has not been released at this time, pending next of kin notification.

Henrico Police CRASH Team officers are conducting an investigation into the vehicle versus bicyclist crash.

Northbound lanes of Mechanicsville Tnpk. (Rt. 360) between Harvie Rd. and Byron St. are expected to be closed for the next three hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.