School board member cited for marijuana possession

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg School Board member Atiba Muse was cited for possession of marijuana and a traffic violation Wednesday morning along the 500 block of East Washington Street, according to Petersburg Police.

Details about the nature of the traffic violation and amount of marijuana were not released, however Muse was issued a summons and allowed to go on his way.

Muse represents Petersburg’s Ward 2 on the school board.

Neither Muse nor the Petersburg School System has commented on the situation.

