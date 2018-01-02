Snow expected east of Richmond; temperatures remain below freezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A freezing start Tuesday in Central Virginia where temperatures began the day near 10° in the metro and single digits in all rural communities.

Tuesday be another bright and sunny, but cold day.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 20s.

The wind will be relatively light, so it shouldn’t feel quite as bitter as the past few days.

A big storm is still projected to be off the East Coast Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Clouds will increase across the region on Wednesday, with some light snow potentially developing during the evening.

The storm should be too far east of Richmond to have a major impact, but areas east of Interstate 95 will potentially have some accumulation Wednesday night.

Any westward shift to the forecast track could mean more significant snow in the Metro Richmond area, so stay in touch for future updates.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s on Wednesday before the next shot of Arctic cold arrives behind the departing storm Thursday and Friday.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be back in the mid 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits. It does appear there will finally be a break in the deep chill by early next week.