Kim Kardashian reveals two-year-old son Saint was hospitalized

LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian-West revealed on Tuesday that her two-year-old son, Saint West, spent a few nights at a hospital battling pneumonia.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the doctors who helped her get through a “challenging” few days.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” Kardashian-West wrote in the caption of a photo of herself holding her Saint. “Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!”

Kardashian-West did not say in her Instagram post when Saint went to the hospital. CNN has reached out to her spokesperson for clarification.

Saint has made a full recovery, Kardashian-West said in her post.

“He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient,” she wrote. “I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

Kardashian-West and her husband, Kanye West, are also parents to 4-year-old North West. The couple is expecting their third child via surrogate this year.