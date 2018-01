× Guitar stylings of Nick Faulconer

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond based singer/songwriter Nick Faulconer was back on our LIVE Show. He performed “I Don’t Need No Doctor” and “The Way” a song from his newly released EP “Untested.”

Catch Nick LIVE Saturday, January 6 at Trapezium Brewing Company in Petersburg from 6pm – 9pm. For more information you can visit www.nickfaulconer.com