Crack open chef Ausar AriAnkh’s scallops creation

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to cook up pan seared scallops in a citrus beurre blanc sauce. For more information you can visit www.facebook.com/kitchenmagiciancatering/
Pan Seared Scallops in a Citrus Beurre Blanc Sauce with Mashed Blue Potatoes & Vegetable Medley
Serves 4
Ingredients for scallop recipe
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 lbs. sea scallops
½ cup dry white wine
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon of lemon, lime and orange zest
1 tablespoon butter
2 oz heavy cream
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons minced parsley
Fresh ground pepper and salt to taste
Ingredients for potato recipe
2 lbs. Blue Potatoes
1 cup of heavy cream
2 oz. butter
Salt & pepper to taste
Ingredients for sautéed Vegetable Medley
1 lb. of chopped kale
½ diced onions
1 clove of garlic
2 cups of fresh corn cut of the cob
1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in half
2 tablespoons of olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Heat oil in heavy skillet over high heat.
- When oil begins to smoke add scallops.
- Sear each side for one minute or until each side is golden brown.
- Add 1/2 cup of wine citrus juices and zest and lower heat to medium.
- Simmer for 2 minutes.
- Remove scallops from pan.
- Bring to a boil and reduce by half.
- Add butter, parsley and season with pepper.
- Place scallops on a plate and smother with sauce.
- Serve
Instructions for potatoes
- Peel blue potatoes and add to pot of water
- Add 1 tablespoon of salt to the water and bring to a boil. Once boiling bring to a simmer until potatoes are fork tender.
- Drain potatoes using a strainer.
- Using the same pan the potatoes were cooked in heat cream and butter.
- Add potatoes back to pot and remove from heat. Using a potato masher mash potatoes until smooth.
- Add salt and pepper to taste
- Serve
Instructions for Sautéed Kale & Corn
- Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a hot skillet. Add onions, garlic, corn, kale and cherry tomatoes
- Sauté for 1 minute, add salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve