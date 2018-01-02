Crack open chef Ausar AriAnkh’s scallops creation

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to cook up pan seared scallops in a citrus beurre blanc sauce. For more information you can visit www.facebook.com/kitchenmagiciancatering/​​

Pan Seared Scallops in a Citrus Beurre Blanc Sauce with Mashed Blue Potatoes & Vegetable Medley

Serves 4

Ingredients for scallop recipe

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 lbs. sea scallops

½ cup dry white wine

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon of lemon, lime and orange zest

1 tablespoon butter

2 oz heavy cream

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced parsley

Fresh ground pepper and salt to taste

Ingredients for potato recipe

2 lbs. Blue Potatoes

1 cup of heavy cream

2 oz. butter

Salt & pepper to taste

Ingredients for sautéed Vegetable Medley

1 lb. of chopped kale

½ diced onions

1 clove of garlic

2 cups of fresh corn cut of the cob

1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in half

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat oil in heavy skillet over high heat. When oil begins to smoke add scallops. Sear each side for one minute or until each side is golden brown. Add 1/2 cup of wine citrus juices and zest and lower heat to medium. Simmer for 2 minutes. Remove scallops from pan. Bring to a boil and reduce by half. Add butter, parsley and season with pepper. Place scallops on a plate and smother with sauce. Serve

Instructions for potatoes

Peel blue potatoes and add to pot of water Add 1 tablespoon of salt to the water and bring to a boil. Once boiling bring to a simmer until potatoes are fork tender. Drain potatoes using a strainer. Using the same pan the potatoes were cooked in heat cream and butter. Add potatoes back to pot and remove from heat. Using a potato masher mash potatoes until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste Serve

Instructions for Sautéed Kale & Corn