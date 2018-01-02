Colonel Jeffrey Katz introduced as new Chesterfield County police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- On a bitter cold day in Chesterfield, warmth radiated inside the public safety training center.

“And Since they just moved from Florida I imagine the Katz’s need all the warm welcome they can get as they adjust to their new winter climate,” Dr. Joseph Casey, County Administrator, said.

Judge Timothy Hauler swore Colonel Jeffrey Katz in as Chesterfield’s eighth chief of police since the department formed in 1914.

“I’m Going to go as brief as possible so we can get our new Chief sworn out in before he realizes the full meaning of the change of seasons,” Dorothy Jaeckle, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said.

Katz is married to Theresa Katz, a school counselor, and has a daughter who attends Florida State University.

He most recently served as the chief of police in Boynton Beach, Florida.

“I’ve already kinda got my legs underneath me and I’m raring to go and I’m excited about it,” Katz said.

He said he wants to immediately work on building relationships with the community and inside the department, and learning more about the agency.

“And then asking questions that maybe need to be asked as far as how we can make improvements,” Katz said.

Katz said he welcomes people sharing problems with him, but he expects them to also be ready to present solutions.