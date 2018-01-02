Honda with pink car seat sought in Virginia road rage stabbing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burgundy Honda CRV with a pink car seat that was involved in an apparent road rage incident.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Radford Travel Center, on Tyler Road off Interstate 81 in Christiansburg, Monday afternoon to investigate a stabbing “related to a possible road rage incident.”

“The victim, a 17-year-old male, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The teenager’s condition has not yet been released.

“The Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking for and requesting the public’s assistance in locating a burgundy Honda CRV with the Virginia “scenic license” plates,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “The vehicle also had a pink car seat in the middle of the back seat.”

Details about the incident that led to the stabbing have not yet been released, however investigators did release information about the suspects.

“The driver was a white female with dark hair and a gray hoodie,” the sheriff’s spokesperson continued. “The passenger, and possible suspect, was a heavy set black male with a thin mustache, wearing black track pants with a white stripe on the legs and a gray hoodie.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect was asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.