Pedestrian struck on Nine Mile Road

Posted 9:21 pm, January 1, 2018, by

HENRICO, Va. — A pedestrian was struck in the 5000-block of Nine Mile Road in Henrico around 8 p.m. Monday night.

The woman suffered major injuries, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police were on scene investigating, near the Ruby Red Beauty and Fashion shop in the 5100-block of Nine Mile Rd, Richmond.

That location is a few blocks east of where Nine Mile Road intersects with Laburnum.

This is a breaking news alert and will be updated when more information is available. Stick with WTVR CBS 6 online and on-air. 

 