Pedestrian struck on Nine Mile Road

HENRICO, Va. — A pedestrian was struck in the 5000-block of Nine Mile Road in Henrico around 8 p.m. Monday night.

The woman suffered major injuries, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police were on scene investigating, near the Ruby Red Beauty and Fashion shop in the 5100-block of Nine Mile Rd, Richmond.

That location is a few blocks east of where Nine Mile Road intersects with Laburnum.

