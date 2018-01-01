One dead in single-vehicle accident in Northside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – First responders are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Northside, off the Richmond-Henrico turnpike.

An adult female is dead, according to Crime Insider sources. First responders used equipment to pull the doors off of the vehicle and they put black covering around it.

Two girls showed up at the scene in tears and said that they had family inside the vehicle.

