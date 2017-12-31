21-year-old woman killed when Mustang when runs off road, hits tree

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle crash along Route 460 in Dinwiddie County Saturday night.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers responded to a crash on Route 460 near Route 640 (Hobbs Mill Road) at 11:30 p.m.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Brittni Iman Jennings, 21, of Blackstone, Va., was traveling westbound on Route 460, ran off road left, overcorrecting, then running off road right forcing the vehicle to spin around striking a tree on the driver side door,” Hill said.

Officials said Jennings, who was was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.

Troopers said speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.