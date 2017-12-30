Police: Husband shoots wife during argument in Prince George

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a man has been arrested for shooting his wife during an argument at their home in Prince George County Saturday afternoon.

The scene unfolded when police were called to a home on the 4100 block of Robert E. Lee Drive just after 1:20 p.m.

"Upon officers arriving on scene, the victim, Valerie Letitia Spencer, was observed inside of her residence with a gunshot wound to her abdominal area," Prince George County Police Chief Colonel W. Keith Early said.

The victim was transported via helicopter to the VCU Medical Center. There has been no word yet on her condition.

Steven Ray Spencer, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.

Hopewell Police Department and the Virginia State Police also assisted at the scene.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

