Richmond cab company offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. — A family owned cab company is doing its part of make sure revelers get home safely on New Year’s Eve.

Veterans Cab President William Barrett said he wants to offer sober rides home for party-goers between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.

Call Veterans Cab at 804-275-5542 or download the Veterans Cab app to request a free ride home in Richmond.

Barrett pointed out that the free ride is limited to $50 and is not valid for transportation to another “drinking establishment.”

“We rely on these streets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to keep us going,” Barrett said. “We just want to do our part to help keep them safe for everybody.”