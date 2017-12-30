Officer flown to hospital after Woodbridge assault

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY COUNTY, Va. — A police officer was assaulted and hospitalized Friday night in Woodbridge according to Prince William County Police.

Police said the officer stopped a vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of West Longview Drive and Princess Anne Lane. A person in the car got out and assaulted the officer, authorities said.

More officers were called to the scene and arrested the suspect, officials said. The officer who was assaulted was flown to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect who assaulted the officer is being processed and facing charges, police said.