Smoke from campfire leads crews to missing 70-year-old hunter

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. --Deputies said a missing hunter that was stranded in the woods in frigid temperatures was found safe in King and Queen County early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the 70-year-old man got lost while hunting on a friend's property off the 3000 block of Lombardy Road.

About 70 first responders combed the area looking for the man until a chopper spotted a camp fire.

Crews then honed in on that area and located the man around 1:30 a.m.

Officials said he was awake and alert. He was taken to a waiting ambulance, checked out at an area hospital and released.

