Bitterly cold air arrives for New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another blast of arctic air will arrive for Sunday morning with low temperatures in the teens to around 20°.



Temperatures Sunday afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 20s. The normal low for this time of year is 29° and the normal high is 48°.

New Year's Eve will be dry with a slight breeze. Air temperatures will be in the teens to around 20° and wind chills will be in the single digits.

Monday morning lows will be close to 10° in many locations.

Highs on New Year's Day will be in the mid 20s.

For those going back to work or school Tuesday morning, we will likely have the coldest temperatures of the season so far with single-digit lows in outlying areas.

This blast of arctic air will ease mid-week with highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday, but another lobe of arctic air will move in for Thursday and Friday.

The extended computer models are showing some warmer weather for the following week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: