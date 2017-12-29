Serious injuries reported in South Richmond crash

Man killed crossing Broad Street
Posted 7:45 pm, December 29, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Serious injuries have been reported in two-car wreck in South Richmond Friday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

The crash happened at the intersection of E. 34th and Decatur streets at some point before 7 p.m.

“It looks like there in Impala right there and there is a truck on its side,” CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett said. “It’s taken out an electric pole.”

Burkett said power lines were draped across the street.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.