Sean Robertson gifts family with $300 gift card for Month of Giving

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – CBS 6 weekend sports anchor Sean Robertson, with the help of our friends at Union Bank and Trust was able to help out a family having a tough time this December.

DJ was in a wheelchair and backed up too far out of the work truck and landed on his back, which caused another spinal cord injury – he also had one in 1994.

His wife said the support from The Heights Baptist Church has been strong.

“I’m going to play Santa Claus a little bit,” said Sean Robertson. “Here is a $300 gift card...to get what you need this Christmas.”

“The only thing we ask is that you pay it forward,” he added.

