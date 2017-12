× Richmond Police on scene of Northside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a daylight shooting in the 3000 block of Meadowbridge. The call came in at 11:16 a.m. Friday.

Police found one victim conscious and breathing. The victim was transported to the hospital.

The crime occurred near Brown’s Automotive Services, which is at Meadowbridge and Giles Avenue.

This is a breaking news alert and the story will be updated online with more information as it is made available.