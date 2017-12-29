× New Year’s Eve Family Frolic & Puppets off Broadstreet

RICHMOND, Va. —

New Year’s Eve Family Frolic at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Enjoy fun family activities, live music with the Ululating Mummies, a parade and more. Activities include: Photo opportunities with the Garden Keeper; Make your own New Year’s party hat; Write your wish for 2018 and add it to our “wishing chain”; Be a part of the annual Garden tradition: “Rolling in the New Year” by rolling down the hill to the Cochrane Rose Garden. Those who attend the New Year’s Eve Family Frolic and who are already in the Garden can stay to attend Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights (5 -10 p.m.) For more information visit http://www.lewisginter.org/event/new-years-eve-family-frolic/. Other special evenings: Thursday, January 5th GardenFest for Fidos

http://www.lewisginter.org/visit/events/gardenfest-for-fidos/ and Monday, January 8th – the last night of Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Member and Volunteer Night. This is a special free night for members and volunteers, but anyone can come that night with paid admission and they can also enjoy the entertainment James River Harp Ensemble performs, details at www.lewisginter.org/event/member-nights-at-dominion-gardenfest-of-lights-2/.

The 4th Annual RVA Puppetfest! Family-friendly shows through January 1st, all tickets are usually just $10 each with no extra fees. All performances are held at Richmond Triangle Players, at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Scott’s Addition. Doors are opened 30-minutes prior to the performance; Saturday, December 30: “The Three Little Pigs Build a Better House” with Crabgrass Puppets, performances at 10:30am and 1pm. Monday, January 1, 2018, “Dreamtime” with Barefoot Puppet Theatre, performance at 1pm. For more details call 804-852-2810 or visit http://www.puppetsoffbroadstreet.org/rva-winter-puppetfest.html.