Arts and crafts thrift store Scrap RVA opens in Brookland Park

RICHMOND, VA. — By way of Southside, a retail shop is adding to the continued interest in Brookland Park.

Scrap RVA, an arts and crafts thrift store, recently relocated from Manchester’s Plant Zero building and opened at 120 Brookland Park Blvd.

The move more than triples Scrap RVA’s space, going from 288 square feet in Manchester to 960 square feet at its new Brookland Park digs.

“The move has certainly given us the space we need to showcase the materials that we have,” said Molly Todd, director of Scrap RVA. “We liked the area we were in, but we really need more space to collect and grow the types of material we offer for sale.”

The store sells a variety of used, and some new arts and crafts material such as fabrics, picture frames, construction paper, metal, wood and paint. Price points for the material ranges from 10 cents up to $5.

“The idea of being an arts thrift store is to set price points that everyone can afford,” Todd said. “We wanted the store to be accessible for everyone,”

Its new building in Brookland Park is owned by Cory Weiner, a local investor and developer with Richmond-based CW Performance Group who has amassed a large portfolio of storefronts in the neighborhood.

Ann Schweitzer Riley, a broker with One South Commercial, represented CW Performance Group in the lease.

